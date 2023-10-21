AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 116,256 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 187,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.08 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

