AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 49.0% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

