AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 9,193 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 9.8 %

NYSE CCO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.