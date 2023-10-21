AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $17.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

