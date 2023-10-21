Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

