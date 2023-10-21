Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,444 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.