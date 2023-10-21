Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.58. 3,527,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

