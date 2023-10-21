Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.57. The stock had a trading volume of 669,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,615. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.70 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

