Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,191,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.57. 669,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,615. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.70 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

