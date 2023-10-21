Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE APD traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.57. 669,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,615. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.70 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

