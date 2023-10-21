Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $345.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $307.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Shares of APD stock opened at $278.55 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $235.70 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

