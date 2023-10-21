Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,150,831 shares of company stock valued at $164,277,896 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

