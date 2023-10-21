Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 17,200 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DKS opened at $109.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

