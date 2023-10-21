Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 45,060 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.