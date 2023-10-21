Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.