Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.