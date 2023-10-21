Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 27,900 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Concentrix Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $76.82 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
