Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 99,000 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRO opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

