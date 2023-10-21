Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.17 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after buying an additional 2,199,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6,499.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 729,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.22 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.