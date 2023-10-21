Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.21 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
Shares of CPB stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.