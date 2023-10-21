Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.31 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,308.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,362.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,276.74. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

