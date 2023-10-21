Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Popular at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,772,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 159.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,264,000 after buying an additional 1,694,379 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $60.55 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

