Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,888 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Comerica Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

