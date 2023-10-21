Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

