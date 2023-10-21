Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 8.4 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 20.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

