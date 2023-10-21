Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.