Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.26 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.05% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $99,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.