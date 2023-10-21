Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.30 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

