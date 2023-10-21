Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.35 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AL

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.