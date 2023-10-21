Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

