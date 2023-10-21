Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.22.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $269.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.35 and a 200-day moving average of $326.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

