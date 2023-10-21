Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis Sells 6,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

