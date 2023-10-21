Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alkermes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 451,615 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

