AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$27.39.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.0796813 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.