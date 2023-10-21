Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARR shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARR

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$219.15 million, a P/E ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 249.11, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.05.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.