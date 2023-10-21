Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

