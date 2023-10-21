Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Receives $21.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Insider Transactions at Ambrx Biopharma
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance
AMAM opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $16.86.
Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
