AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 5.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.65. 7,133,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,965,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

