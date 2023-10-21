Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Shares of AMTB opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.41 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

