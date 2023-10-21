Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.38

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.38 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 135093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

