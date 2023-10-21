American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $75,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

