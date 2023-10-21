American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $167.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an underweight rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of AXP opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.