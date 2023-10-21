Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Amgen stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $244.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.