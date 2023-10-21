Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) vs. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $8.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays an annual dividend of $14.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 12,587.1%. Amgen pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amgen has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 30.02% 196.60% 12.42% PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

74.4% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amgen and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $26.32 billion 5.67 $6.55 billion $14.83 18.80 PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A $43.52 0.00

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amgen and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 7 9 0 2.39 PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $277.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk..

Summary

Amgen beats PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. It offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores. The company also provides over-the-counter drugs; energy drinks, ready-to-drink products, supplements, and other preventive products; and nutritional products for infants, toddlers, children, teenagers, adults, pregnant and lactating women, and elders, as well as for consumers with special medical needs. In addition, it offers contract services, including clinical study management, bioavailability/bioequivalence studies, and contract analysis to pharmaceutical companies; and animal health products, as well as operates Mitrasana Clinics, a health care service. Further, the company provides health screening services; operates as an agent and representative for biotechnology products; distributes consumer products, medical equipment, cosmetics, and other trading products; and trades in medical and laboratory equipment and supplies, raw materials for pharmaceutical products, and consumable products for hemodialysis therapy, as well as offers advertising services. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

