Analyzing Addus HomeCare (ADUS) & Its Competitors

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) is one of 13 public companies in the “Home health care services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Addus HomeCare to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus HomeCare’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 5.39% 9.06% 6.21% Addus HomeCare Competitors -6.11% 59.62% 5.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.3% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of shares of all “Home health care services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Home health care services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Addus HomeCare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $951.12 million $46.03 million 24.45 Addus HomeCare Competitors $1.93 billion -$46.45 million 170.81

Addus HomeCare’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Addus HomeCare. Addus HomeCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Addus HomeCare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Addus HomeCare Competitors 49 343 559 16 2.56

Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. As a group, “Home health care services” companies have a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Addus HomeCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

