Analyzing AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty 12.50% 7.74% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.97%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

This table compares AGNC Investment and ACRES Commercial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 0.81 $10.62 million ($0.97) -7.42

ACRES Commercial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.