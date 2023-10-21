Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.29

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 5359442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

