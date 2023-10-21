ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $279.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.36 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.