Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

