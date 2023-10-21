APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APA. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

